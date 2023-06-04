Bala Mohammed Calls For Unity In PDP

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State emphasized the significance of unity within the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a one-day PDP retreat for elected officials in Bauchi, the governor stressed that the party’s strength lies in its members’ ability to remain united, especially in the face of adversities.

He acknowledged the resilience of the PDP in overcoming challenges throughout its existence.

Governor Mohammed expressed concern about conflicts arising within the party, particularly between governors and among members.

He emphasized that such conflicts not only divide the party and its members but also undermine their shared objectives.

To achieve their collective goals, the governor called for cohesion, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to the principles and values of the PDP.

“Despite the challenges we face as an opposition party, we must remain resilient and united in our pursuit of the interest of our constituencies.

“We must also exchange this unity to both people we agree with and the people we differ with.

“Conflicts with the governors and within our ranks, serve only to divide us and undermine our shared objectives.

“Our governors are partners in progress and it is by working with them not against them that we can effect the desired change,” Mohammed said.

Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election and a former Vice-President, also delivered an address during the event.

Atiku acknowledged that the PDP’s performance in the previous elections did not secure the party a majority in the National Assembly.

However, he urged party members not to lose hope but rather to prepare themselves to function as an effective and constructive opposition.

Atiku emphasized the importance of readiness, urging members to prepare for the possibility of assuming the role of the majority party once the election tribunal resolves the pending cases.

“Don’t ever lose hope. The role of the opposition is holding the government in majority to account and in doing so, you demonstrate that you and your party are ready to govern at the shortest possible time,” the former vice-president said.