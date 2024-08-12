Bala Mohammed Blasts Dogara, Accuses Ex-Speaker of ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has responded to recent criticisms from former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Governor Mohammed accused Dogara of exploiting others’ misfortunes for personal gain, emphasizing that the former Speaker’s recent attacks were unprovoked and rooted in a desire to ingratiate himself with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 11, by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor said that Dogara’s diatribe stemmed from his attempt to align with the President after previously abandoning Tinubu during the 2023 presidential elections.

Governor Mohammed expressed disappointment in Dogara’s comments, highlighting that the latter had strayed from the national discourse.

He suggested that Dogara’s grievances were not genuine but rather a cover for his bitterness over losing the vice-presidential slot, which Dogara had reportedly hoped to secure.

The governor dismissed Dogara’s claims as baseless and an example of political treachery.

The governor also questioned Dogara’s recent remarks about the judicial process, pointing out that Dogara had previously accused President Tinubu of subverting justice.

Mohammed refuted these accusations, defending the resident’s integrity and reiterating that there was no evidence of interference in the judicial process. He criticized Dogara for attempting to tarnish the judiciary’s image through what he described as reckless and irresponsible statements.

He said: “Before Dogara pulls a wool over the eyes of the unsuspecting public, the Bala Mohammed Administration has recorded other milestones in the education sector. These include the construction and renovation of many primary schools leading to the provision of over 5000 new classrooms, and general improvement in the learning environment.

“The net impact has been improved performance in external examinations. In the health sector, the performance of the administration has been no less impressive. With a functional primary healthcare centre in each of the 323 wards of the state, upgraded general hospitals and provision of long sought-after facilities such as the recently commissioned diagnostic and dialysis equipment in the Specialist Hospital Bauchi, affordable and critical healthcare are being brought closer to the people.

“Because Dogara has long been far removed from Bauchi, and in his jaundiced predilection this renegade son of the state cannot appreciate the unprecedented infrastructural development that has taken place. What a pity.”

In defending his administration’s record, Governor Mohammed listed several achievements that he believes refute Dogara’s claims of non-performance.

He pointed out that his administration had received multiple awards for excellence, including recognition from former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Tinubu.

The governor noted that these accolades were based on tangible developments in Bauchi State, particularly in the areas of rural infrastructure and urban renewal.

He cited the reduction of out-of-school children, the construction and renovation of primary schools, and the enhancement of healthcare facilities across Bauchi State.

The governor emphasised that the achievements were recognized at the national level and stood in stark contrast to Dogara’s allegations.

The governor also addressed Dogara’s alleged abandonment of his constituency, pointing out that his administration had completed several projects in the former Speaker’s home region.

These projects included the construction of roads, healthcare centres, and educational facilities. Governor Mohammed suggested that Dogara’s criticism was likely motivated by guilt over his own lack of contributions to his constituency.

He also addressed Dogara’s past controversies, such as allegations of budget padding and the possession of looted property during the EndSARS protests.

He said that Dogara’s current attacks were attempts to distract from his own checkered political history.

He added that the state had prospered under his leadership, while Dogara’s reputation had suffered due to his inconsistency and betrayal.

Governor Mohammed dismissed Dogara as a self-serving opportunist who lacked the vision to understand the broader implications of his initiatives, such as the development of Bauchi State's infrastructure.