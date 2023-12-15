Bagudu Receives Delegate from Science Academy

In a significant step towards advancing science and technology in Nigeria, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, engaged in discussions with a delegation from the Nigerian Academy of Science during a courtesy visit at his office today.

The focal point of the meeting revolved around the integration of science and technology planning into the national framework, aiming to harness the potential of these fields for the country’s overall development. Issues pertinent to contemporary scientific challenges, particularly in the realms of energy and climate action, took center stage. Topics such as carbon capture and storage were explored as part of the collaborative effort to address pressing environmental concerns.

The Nigerian Academy of Science, recognized as the foremost independent scientific body in the country, is committed to fostering the growth of science, technology, and innovation to drive socioeconomic development. The partnership with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is anticipated to be instrumental in aligning scientific strategies with national development goals.

Leading the esteemed delegation was Prof. Ekanem Ikpi Braide, the President of the Academy. The team also comprised distinguished individuals in the scientific community, including Prof. Mosto Onuoha, Prof. Abubakar Sambo, Prof. Muhammad Kaoje Abubakar, Prof. Olatunde Farombi, and Dr. Doyin Odubanjo.

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both the government and the scientific community to foster a synergy that will propel Nigeria towards a future where scientific advancements contribute significantly to national progress and well-being.