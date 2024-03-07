Bagudu Assures Nigerians of Economic Prosperity Amid Hardship

During an oversight visit by the House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen. Atiku Bagudu (CON) conveyed a message of hope to Nigerians, reassuring them of an eventual emergence from present hardships into prosperity and substantial economic growth.

Bagudu emphasized the purpose of President Bola Tinubu’s Economic reforms, highlighting their focus on redefining the macroeconomic policy of the Federal Government to bolster revenue generation and establish a rule-based foreign exchange market. These reforms, he asserted, aim to instill confidence among investors, fostering an environment conducive to sustained economic progress.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Nigerians amidst the reforms, Bagudu underscored the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations and individuals adversely affected by the evolving economic landscape.

The minister’s remarks come at a pivotal moment as Nigeria navigates through economic transformations, grappling with both short-term difficulties and long-term aspirations for growth and stability.