Bago Warns Against Cash As Palliatives In Niger

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has issued a stern warning to the Standing Committees in all 25 Local Government areas, instructing them not to distribute money as part of the government’s palliative efforts.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor emphasized that the funds allocated to local government councils are specifically designated for the procurement of grains and other essential food items, rather than being distributed as cash handouts.

Governor Bago stressed that the decision regarding the specific food items to be procured should be made in consultation with local stakeholders in each of the respective areas. This directive supplements the provision of rice and maize that has already been provided for the palliative distribution.

In a bid to ensure compliance with this directive, the Governor has made it clear that any Standing Committee found distributing cash to the public will face sanctions.

Furthermore, Governor Bago introduced a set of guidelines for the distribution of fuel subsidy palliatives, scheduled to span a period of three days, commencing on September 6, 2023. These measures aim to facilitate the fair and efficient distribution of essential relief items to the residents of Niger State.