Bago Sympathises With Emir of Zazzau Over First Wife’s Death

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has commiserated with the Suleja Emirate and the Emir of Zazzau Suleja, Mallam. Muhammadu Awwal Ibrahim, over the death of his first wife, Hajiya Fatima Hussaina Awwal Ibrahim.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim, Bago described the death of the queen of Zazzau Suleja as a huge loss not only to the Emirate but the State.

He encouraged the Emir of Zazzau Suleja to see her death as the will of Allah and remain steadfast in Him, as He can comfort him.

While praying to Allah to repose the soul of the departed, the Governor also prayed that Allah would grant the immediate and extended family of the Emir as well as the entire Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss.