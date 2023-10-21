Bago Mourns as Two Die in Boat Gutted by Fire

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has expressed shock over the death of two people in a boat that was gutted by fire in Katcha, the headquarters of Katcha local government area of the State.

Bago in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as terrible and painful

The Governor who observed that negative incidences around water transportation, leading to loss of lives in riverine communities in the State, is becoming too frequent, called on the relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies to urgently do the needful and take proactive measures to halt the ugly trend.

He also commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident and prayed to God to repose the souls of the departed as well as grant quick recovery to those injured.

It was reported that a boat carrying 50 passengers and goods worth millions of naira, Friday evening, was gutted by fire when it was about to take off from Katcha to some riverine communities in Niger and Kogi States.

The passengers were said to be returning to their communities after the close of the weekly Katcha market.

Out of the the 50 passengers, two were said to have died, while some sustained various degrees of burns and are being treated, many others were rescued alive by the local Divers.