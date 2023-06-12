Bago Frees 80 Inmates On Democracy Day

Granting Pardons and Immediate Fines Payment

In a compassionate move to celebrate the 2023 Democracy Day, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has granted clemency to 80 inmates across various correctional centres.

The gesture aims to provide these individuals with an opportunity to reintegrate into society and rebuild their lives.

Additionally, the governor has approved the prompt payment of their fines, allowing the released inmates to swiftly rejoin their families and communities.

Mercy Based on Old Age, Ill Health, and Good Behavior

According to a statement by Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the Secretary to the State Government, the decision to release the inmates aligns with the governor’s prerogative of mercy, as granted by the Constitution.

The State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy carefully reviewed each case and recommended the release of these 80 individuals, considering factors such as old age, ill health, and demonstrated good behavior during their time in custody.

Embracing a Fresh Start and Empowerment Opportunities

Alhaji Abubakar Usman encouraged the pardoned inmates to seize this opportunity for a fresh start by engaging in productive activities and avoiding any behavior that could lead them back to prison.

He advised them to be law-abiding citizens and take advantage of various empowerment programs designed to support their reintegration into society.

Furthermore, he called upon the people of Niger State to reflect on their role in promoting peace, supporting good governance, and backing the administration’s initiatives aimed at fostering rapid development in the state.