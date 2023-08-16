Bago Consoles With Chief Of Air Staff Over Officers Death

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, has visited the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja to condole with the Nigerian Air Force over a helicopter crash in the Shiroro local government area of Niger State that resulted in the loss of Air Force personnel.

In a terse statement, Bago said, “We’ve appealed for an increased deployment of Air Force personnel and fighter jets in Niger State to boost rapid response to security threats while pledging our administration’s support, including providing accommodations and other facilities for personnel.”

Over 20 officers were reported to have died in the crash on Monday.

Also mourning the deceased was President Bola Tinubu who said the incident that led to their death brought sadness to him. He, however, hailed the deceased for serving Nigeria to the last.