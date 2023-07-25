Baga: Zulum Orders Rehabilitation Of Two Hospitals, School

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday ordered the immediate rehabilitation of Baga General Hospital and a Primary Healthcare Centre in Doron Baga both in Kukawa Local Government Area located in the northern part of Borno State.

The governor also directed the rehabilitation of a primary school in Doron Baga.

Baga is a commercial town while Doron Baga is located near Baga town.

Baga General Hospital, established by the Kashim Shettima administration was at an advanced stage of completion before Boko Haram insurgents attacked the hospital.

“This is one of the General Hospitals that was constructed by my predecessor, it was on the verge of completion before the insurgents took over the town. As you can see, it has been vandalized by the insurgents. Therefore, Borno State Government will rehabilitate it and ensure doctors and nurses are recruited so that the community will have quality and affordable healthcare services”, Zulum said.

… Meets soldiers on security

Before issuing directives for rehabilitation of two hospitals and a school, Zulum conducted staff roll call at all the health facilities visited to ensure workers are on ground providing services to the people.

The governor also approved the procurement and release of additional drugs and medical consumables for proper diagnosis of patients.

Prior to these, he had also in Baga supervised the distribution of food and non-food palliative provided by Borno State Government to about 23,000 households in three communities.

… Meets soldiers on security

While in Baga on Monday, Governor Zulum held strategy meetings with the military commanding officers in Doro Baga, Cross Kauwa and Baga town.

Discussions focused on how to accommodate a large number of residents returning to their ancestral lands.

The governor was accompanied to Baga by House of Representatives member for Kukawa, Abadam, Guzamala and Mobar constituency, Mallam Bukar Gana Kareto, Member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai constituency, Engr Bukar Talba, and Member representing Kukawa at the State Assembly, Karta Maina Ma’aji Lawan.

Others were the Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation, Engr. Baba Bukar Gujubawu, the Executive Secretary of Borno Geographic Information Services (BOGIS), Engr. Adam Bababe, the Executive Secretary, Borno State Primary Healthcare Agency, Professor Mohammed Arab Alhaji and the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Barkindo Muhammad Saidu.