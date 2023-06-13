Bad Refinery: Nasarawa Gov Denies Criticising Buhari

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has come forward to clarify his recent statement regarding the nation’s refineries during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, emphasized that Governor Sule did not criticize the former President for the non-functionality of the refineries.

The clarification stems from Governor Sule’s appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast program, “Sunrise Daily,” on June 8, where he discussed the removal of fuel subsidy.

It is important to note that the Governor’s remarks were solely focused on the topic of fuel subsidy and not an indictment of the former President or his administration.

He said, “In answering questions on the recent removal of oil subsidy, Governor Sule, who has over three decades of global experience in the oil and gas industry, spoke on the desirability of removal of the subsidy at this point in time as well as some systemic problems that have hindered the optimal functioning of the nation’s refineries.

“Governor Sule’s comments have since been adapted by many media platforms. We are, however, baffled by the misrepresentation of some parts of the interview as they relate to former President Muhammadu Buhari…”

“The comments of the governor have been inadvertently twisted to suggest that the governor was blaming the former President for the woes of the nation’s refineries. That’s far from the truth”, the statement reads in part

The statement further explained that the governor only referred in the interview to how the Federal Government had been approaching repairs of the three local refineries the wrong way, saying budget allocation should be focused on fixing one at a time instead of sharing on the three.

“Governor Sule’s response was: ‘We have been approaching the repairs the wrong way. A refinery has many components, and once a budget of say $2 billion is approved and the funds released, instead of using the entire money to fix one, the amount is shared.

“That’s why over the years we spent more on Turn Around Maintenance than what Dangote has spent in the construction of a new refinery, without appreciable results. Once it gets to the management of each refinery, you will see that the money can only repair a component or two while leaving the rest of the refinery in bad shape.’

“One then wonders how this statement translates to faulting (former) Mr. President whom the governor refers to as a father and will continue to do so for the rest of his life”