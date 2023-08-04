Back Tinubu’s Mission In Niger, Okupe Urges Nigerians

A Labour Party chieftain, Doyin Okupe, has called on Nigerians to put party differences aside and support President Bola Tinubu and his mission to restore democracy in Niger where the country’s military removed President Mohammed Bazoum.

In a post on his official X account, Okupe stated that the demeaning of Nigeria’s Presidency by Niger ought to be condemned by all.

Okupe made the call after Tinubu sent an emissary to Niger to try to talk the junta into restoring democracy in the neighbouring cvountry.

He wrote, “I am not suggesting we go to war wt Niger. But Niger cannot rubbish Nigeria. I as a patriot will not take that. We shld not be quiet cos of internal differences & allow this to happen. Presidents are not permanent. We must all protect that seat else it’s not worth fighting for.

“In this period of international conflict, all Nigerians & our political leaders must unite and collectively rise in defence of our Sovereign state. It matters not who the president is.

“The true test of our patriotism is the ability to put aside our domestic differences in times like this and jointly condemn the effrontery & undiplomatic assault from Niger’s military adventurers. President Bola Tinubu is fighting for the enthronement of democracy in West Africa.

“It is a commendable act. This has from time immemorial been the established focus and center point of our foreign policy. We cannot waver now even in spite of economic challenges.

“We must rebuke and condemn the demeaning of the Nigerian Presidency, especially from countries that we have laboured and committed enormous resources to support the welfare & well being of their citizenry.

#WeStandWithTinubuOnNiger.”