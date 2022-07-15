Entertainment

Baba Ijesha Not Found Guilt On All Sexual Assault Charges – Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has said his colleague, Comedian Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was not found guilty on all the sexual assault charges against him.

According to him, he was not nailed by the count that alleged he used a car key to sexually assault a minor.

Fabiyi, however, called for the punishment of parents who failed to protect their children due to negligence.

His post on social media read: “Baba Ijesha was NOT found guilty of The defilement (rape) with CAR KEY as charged (1&6) for lack of evidence, which he still denied ever committing but has been found guilty of few other charges bothering on sexual assault.”

Fabiyi noted that despite his support for Baba Ijesha, he is against the abuse of children and will never support such.

He, however, stated that parents of such children abused should be punished equally for parental negligence.

“CHILDREN ARE MEANT TO BE PROTECTED. And I will insist that PARENTAL NEGLIGENCE is equally punishable under section 30(3) Child Rights Act. It is an imprisonment for ten years!

“I’m still committed to the frontiers of HUMAN RIGHTS and that all accused are innocent until proven guilty by the court of law. I thank the JUDGE for not punishing the defendant (Baba Ijesha) before today, until verdict is reached.”

