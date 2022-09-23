Ayu Worked Against Me For Atiku To Win PDP Primary – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu worked against his emergence as presidential candidate of the party.

Ayu, he alleged, called many presidential aspirants to withdraw for Atiku Abubakar, who eventually picked the ticket.He mentioned some of those contacted to withdraw for Atiku as Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed: his Sokoto counterpart Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

He alleged Ayu also threatened to resign as chairman if he emerged the candidate, stating the National Chairman manipulated the process for the victory of Atiku.

“Tambuwal was allowed to come back and address the convention the second time which is not right. He did not only say he has withdrawn but that all his supporters should vote for Atiku. If not that because of our love for the party, everything would have scattered that night but we don’t want our opponents to think that we are not serious. And then Ayu went to Tambuwal’s house and called him hero for stepping down for Atiku.”

“A whole party chairman was calling governors that if Wike wins, he will resign. Bala Moh’d was there. Tambuwal was there. This is a national chairman that was supposed to be the umpire. Some retired generals were involved. Meetings upon meetings. That was why we started the convention late.”

“I didn’t contest so I can become a vice presidential candidate, I am not like others who were not serious and bought senatorial form alongside presidential form and that’s why when Tinubu offered me senate slot, I didn’t go for it.’’

Wike recalled how Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and others worked against former president Goodluck Jonathan by insisting it was the turn of the North to produce president in 2015.

He said: “There shall be zoning of party and elective offices. It is clear. Not ambiguous. But people will always try to manipulate the system to suit them.

“They slant stories in such a way as to deceive the public. The founding fathers know the complexity of this country. They did it in a such a way as not to have problems.

“People should not forget history. In 2013 and 2014, there was an issue of the presidential candidate. Jonathan emerged. Atiku and others walked out of the convention. Tambuwal and former Senate President all worked out.

“Jonathan did everything to talk to them. But they rebuffed him as a sitting President. President travelled to London to see Atiku, but he rebuffed him. Former Governor Babangida Aliyu admitted that they all agreed to work against Jonathan”.