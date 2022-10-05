Ayu: Promote Peace, Unity, Wike Tells PDP BOT

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has urged stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party to focus on promoting peace and unity.

He made this known after a meeting with the PDP board of trustees (BoT) in Rivers, on Tuesday, amid crisis rocking the party.

The crisis is as a result of Wike’s call for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

“Like the acting chairman of the board of trustees has said, peace is the most important to have unity, even if it takes you longer days,” he said.

“What is important is that the house is united for the war that is coming at the front. The issue of whether they achieved peace today or not is immaterial.

“What is material at the end of the day is that PDP is united. I think that is the message. We have said repeatedly that we are not leaving the party, but that does not mean that there are no internal issues that ought to be sorted out.

“I think what they are here for is to see how they can sort out some internal issues. I think that point has been made.”

Asked how hopeful he is, Wike expressed optimism about a resolution of the crisis.

“Once you are alive, why will you not be hopeful? It is only a dead person that is not hopeful. So, being alive, it is ultimately that you are hopeful,” he said.

On his part, Adolphus Wabara, PDP BoT chairman, said the board remains committed to keeping the party united, adding that the issues would be resolved “very soon”.

“This meeting took about four hours. We have not concluded. It’s always easy to destroy, but to make peace takes some time. But I think we are better informed,” he said.

“Every coin has two sides. We have been briefed by his excellency, and we will go back to Abuja to digest all that we have gathered from his excellency. One good thing is that this family remains one.”

Meanwhile, before the meeting started, there was some back and forth over if journalists should be present during discussions.

Wike said he’d prefer that journalists be present, but Wabara sought the cooperation of the governor for the meeting to hold behind closed doors, adding that the press would be briefed after the meeting.