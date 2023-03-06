Ayu, PDP Govs, Others To Protest At INEC Office

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will on Monday stage a protest against the February 25 presidential election results in Abuja

Those expected to participate include governors on the platform of the party, members of the National Working Committee, National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees.

The protest will be led by the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party had called for the cancellation of the results that produced the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,as winner and President-elect.

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, emerged second while Labour Party candidate Peter Obi came third in the contest.