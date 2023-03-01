Politics

Ayu Must Step Down As PDP Chairman – Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Fayose based the call on Ayu’s inability to move the PDP forward.

The call came after the party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lost the 2023 presidential election to the ruling All Progressives Congress and its candidate, President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a tweet congratulating Tinubu, Fayose urged Atiku to accept his defeat and fight some other day

He wrote, “As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.

“As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day.”

