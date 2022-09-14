Ayu Must Resign, Says Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu.

This was at the PDP South-West conference held in Ibadan in Wednesday, attended by the party’s presidential candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

At the conference, Makinde who alongside his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, has been tackling the PDP, described Atiku as Nigeria’s incoming president.

He said, “The truth is that we do not have any issue either with our party or our candidate. If there are challenges they must be tabled.

“We are supposed to give hope to our people, we want them to listen to us.

“Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria

“Eight years of the All Progressives Congress have left us sharply divided. The issue is we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is resounding yes.

“The message from the South-West PDP is the South-West is asking that the National Working Committee of the PDP should be restructured.

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”