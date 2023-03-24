Ayu Deserves Suspension From PDP – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, should be suspended for anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee of the PDP led by Ayu on Thursday suspended former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; and former president of the Senate, Pius Anyim.

The party also referred the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to the disciplinary committee over anti-party activities.

Reacting, Wike stated that Ayu ought to be the one suspended for disregarding the party’s zoning formula by allowing former vice president Atiku Abubakar to get the PDP presidential ticket when it was the turn of the south to get the ticket.

He said, “If there is any person deserving suspension it should be you (Ayu), who played anti-party by refusing to obey the constitution of the party on the zoning of political offices as is required. So, whoever tells you can suspend people, please tell the person that he is not serious.

“if you are talking of anti-party, it is you who could not even deliver your unit, deliver your ward that is involved. Because of the fraudulent activities you are involved in, people have lost hope in you.”