Ayu Denies Meeting Wike In Port Harcourt

In the midst of the party turmoil, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has denied meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Ayu was responding to an image of him with Wike taken in Port Harcourt that went viral.

According to the PDP National Chairman, the image appearing on social media is an outdated one.

Ayu’s unwillingness to resign as PDP’s National Chairman had given Wike cause for resentment.

In accordance with PDP rotating strategy, the governor and his group, G-5, insisted that Ayu quit.

Ayu had been charged of fraud by Wike throughout the crisis.

Despite the accusations, Ayu has said that he would stay in office until the end of his term and has refused to retire.

But on Wednesday, the picture surfaced online with the claim that Ayu and Wike had met to discuss the problem in Port Harcourt.

But according to Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, his principal never met with Wike in Port Harcourt or anywhere else.

Tswam linked the picture to troublemakers who were peddling a lie.

A statement by Imobo-Tswam reads: “Dr. Ayu states clearly that: He never travelled to Port Harcourt and he has not set eyes on Gov. Wike lately.

“The photograph trending on the social media is an old one. The story accompanying it is, therefore, false and mischievous.

“For the purpose of factual accuracy, that he is in no way embattled.

“The National Chairman is, rather, enjoying the New Year break with his family.”