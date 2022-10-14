Ayu Denies Getting N1bn From Gov

He National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has said he never received N1bn from anyone as claimed by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had accused Ayu of collecting the sim from a state Governor.

Addressing questions on the allegation, Ayu stated that the party’s account will soon be made public for people to verify claims against him.

He also appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to leave his family out saying. “I felt I should encourage reconciliation. But where it touches on my integrity, which even my own family members are brought into play.

“I appeal to aggrieved people to desist from trying to malign my character or bringing my family into party affairs.

”I never collected 1 billion from anybody. And the 100 million that was donated by one of the governors was judiciously used for the purpose that it was given”.