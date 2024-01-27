Ayra Starr Apologises to King Sunny Ade for Disrespectful Gesture

Singer Ayra Starr has publicly apologized to legendary musician King Sunny Ade for an incident of perceived disrespect at an event, sparking a wave of criticism on social media.

Ayra Starr faced backlash from Nigerians after a viral video circulated online showing her allegedly snubbing Burna Boy’s mother while greeting a woman seated beside her. However, she proceeded to shake hands with King Sunny Ade.

In response to the widespread condemnation, Ayra Starr took to her official social media platform on Saturday morning to tender a public apology and offer clarification regarding the incident.

In her statement, the songstress expressed remorse for any unintended disrespect caused by her actions. She acknowledged the significance of the incident and sought to address the concerns raised by her fans and members of the public.

The incident ignited a firestorm of debate on social media platforms, with users expressing mixed reactions to Ayra Starr’s behavior and the subsequent apology.

“I’m so sorry, I had just walked in and all the lights and nerves did not let me see but I came back to greet everyone properly. I have never been that girl to be disrespectful, I’m a proper Yoruba girl and the video didn’t start until after I had greeted Burna’s mom! I’m very sorry to the legend, uncle and King Sunny Ade.”