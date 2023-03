Mavin Records artiste, singer Ayra Starr, has described her colleague, Rema, as her brother in Christ, as she debunked rumours that they are dating.

In an interview with Kenya’s Kiss FM published on Thursday, the Sability crooner reacted to the rumours, adding that she had never heard such.

“I don’t know. I haven’t heard that before,” she said, when being questioned about the alleged relationship.

Ayra Starr added, “That’s my brother in Christ o.”