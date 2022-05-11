Ayade Gives Condition To Accept APC Consensus Candidate
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has given condition for accepting the proposed All Progressives Congress consensus candidate for the presidency.
According to him, he has to be given a convincing reason before he can accept such a move by the party.
Ayade, a presidential aspirant in the APC, said this when he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday.
“In a scenario where the party creates very classical elucidations of the basis and selection criteria that I find completely adequate, I will have no objection,” the Governor said.
“If they narrow down to somebody on the consensus basis and I don’t happen to be the one, I need to understand the selection criteria to explain how they arrived at Mr A and not B. If I feel that is a fair process, of course, I will yield to the supremacy of the party.
“I am a team player and I don’t have any qualms with that. But I must see that it is fair and transparent. I know that capacity will be one of the key factors in consideration,” he added.