AY Responds To Julius Agwu’s Claim, Shares Evidence

Comedian and actor, AY Makun, has presented evidence denying the claims made by his colleague, Julius Agwu, that he hung the phone on him regarding the date on which he hosts his show.

Julius Agwu while weighing into AY and Basketmouth’s beef, during an interview with a radio station in Lagos, Naija Info 102.7FM recounted how AY hung up on him when he tried complaining to him about their clash event adding that there might be more to the beef between A.Y and Basketmouth that they are yet to share.

He said in Pidgin English, “I call AY dey talk to am say Easter is my day, AY cut phone on me. I am sure he cut the phone, I dey sure. I dey do Laugh For Christ Sake for that date. Every Easter. Based on Basektmouth and AY quarrel over N30, 000. It depends, maybe Basketmouth dey vex for another thing but he no bring am clear. That is the fact.”

Reacting to this, AY in a lengthy post on his Instagram account on Wednesday, shared evidence to prove that he didn’t take over Agwu’s Easter Sunday concert and both parties have been cordial.

Adding that his stance on projecting peace across boards makes him a weakling neither is he seeking any form of unnecessary friendship that is laced with negativity.

He wrote, “The truth remains the only ultimate power to downplay all the lies in a place where the INTERNET NEVER FORGETS. Dear senior colleague Julius Agwu, my question is, how is it even possible to lay claims to the fact that I took over your Easter Sunday date with the following verifiable facts.

“Slide 2 Confirms that Laff 4 Christ Sake stopped in 2009 and only came back on October 23rd, 2011. The same year I did AY Live on Workers’ Day May 1st (which obviously was not on Easter Sunday).

“Slide 3 Confirms Laff 4 Christ Sake happening in London on Easter Sunday, April 8th, 2012. ( I am here wondering how you intended to do both London and Nigeria on the same day)

“Slide 4 Confirms Laff 4 Christ Sake happening in Port Harcourt on Good Friday, March 29th, 2013 (and not on Easter Sunday).

“Slide 5 Confirms Julius D Genius Agwu performing at AY Live on Easter Sunday, March 31st, 2013. (which I believed would have been an issue if I truly ever cut a call on senior colleague who holds claim the same date)

“Slides 6 & 7 Confirms our cordial relationship as family friends after my Easter show in 2013 ( I’m still wondering at what point I cut a call on you for us to still see ourselves as families)

“Slide 8 Confirms me as a performing act at your London show in 2015 ( where I had to buy my own airline ticket to support you due to the unforseen situation that happened to you)

“ Slide 9 Shows every event concerning you that the AY Show covered at different times. It was on one of such occasions that you invited my wife and i over to your birthday and apologized for all the wrong accusations over the years in the presence of Okey Bakasi and other key industry players

“ Slide 10 Fast forward to 2023, here we are again with this libellous video that will not be tolerated. Should this continue without any proof of your claims of me bewitching you, I will be filing a slanderous lawsuit against you for consistently trying to damage my reputation.

“ Finally, projecting peace across boards doesn’t make me a weakling. Neither am I seeking any form of unnecessary friendship that is laced with negativity.”