AY Comedian Petitions Police Over Alleged Affair with May Edochie

Comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has lodged a formal petition with the police against Agozi Samuel over claims implicating him in an alleged affair with actor Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, May Edochie.

The controversy surfaced after Samuel took to his Facebook page to allege that AY was romantically involved with May Edochie, suggesting plans for marriage following her separation from Yul Edochie.

In response to the allegations, AY has taken legal action, submitting a petition to the Delta State Police Command through his legal representatives. Dated January 24, the petition accuses Agozi Samuel of criminal defamation and cyberstalking, urging law enforcement to intervene by arresting and prosecuting him.

According to the petition, the publication’s claims of AY’s involvement in an extramarital affair with May Edochie, and purported responsibility for her marital discord with Yul Edochie, are categorically false and unsubstantiated.

AY’s legal team vehemently refutes the allegations, branding them as baseless and defamatory. The comedian asserts that the damaging accusations have tarnished his reputation, adversely impacting both his personal and professional life, and causing reputational harm among his social circle, colleagues, and the wider public.