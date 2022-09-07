Awolowo’s Daughter Alleges Plot To Replace Tinubu With Shettima

Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, the daughter of Nigerian nationalist and statesman, Obafemi Awolowo, has said that there are plans to replace Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with his running mate Kashim Shettima if they win the 2023 presidential election.

According to her, the plot may be perfected after the All Progressives Congress candidates are sworn-in as president and vice president.

This is as she warned Yoruba people to not vote with emotions come 2023.

“They are plotting against Tinubu; Yorubas should wake up. They are aware of Tinubu’s medical condition.

“All they are planning is, immediately after handing over and swearing-in, they are going to get rid of Tinubu and Sheetima will be your next president if you are not careful.

“Yorubas have to wake up and not allow emotions to lead us,” she told newsmen in Lagos.