AWBL: NCS Basketball Team Gears Up for Quarterfinals

The Nigeria Customs’ Basketball Club is poised to advance to the quarterfinals of the Africa Women Basketball League pending the outcome of their crucial match against the Democratic Republic of Congo CNSS.

After securing a decisive 57-46 victory over Université de Douala on Monday, Customs is determined to rebound from back-to-back losses to Kenya Port Authority and defending champion Alexandria Sporting Club of Egypt (96-57).

Coach Abdulrahman Mohamed’s strategic plan hinges on standout performances from Nkem Akaraiwe, Olaoluwatomi Taiwo, and Maranne Rene Johnson, who collectively contributed 41 points in their recent night game on Thursday, 14 December 2023, at the City Arena in Alexandria, Egypt.

In the other Group B matchups, Equity Bank takes on OverDose Up-Station at 11:30 am, and InterClube challenges ASPAC. In Group A, CNSS faces Nigeria Customs at 5:30 pm, and Alexandria Sporting Club clashes with Kenya Port Authority at 8:30 pm on the final day of the preliminary rounds.

The NCS female basketball team, having clinched the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Champions, earned the right to represent Nigeria in the Continent Championship.