Avoid Unnecessary Journeys, Acting DG Warns Corpers

Corps Members have been warned to avoid unnecessary journeys, but obtain approval from the NYSC if it becomes necessary for them to travel during the service year.

The Acting Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Christy Uba gave the warning while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Corps Members at Sokoto State Orientation Camp in Wamakko.

She said any Corps Member that travel without permission from NYSC would be sanctioned in line with NYSC Bye-Laws.

Uba also advised the Corps Members to board vehicles from only the designated motor parks and avoid the temptation of boarding vehicles by the roadside.

“Don’t board vehicles by the roadside, avoid free rides and make sure you don’t endanger yourselves”, she said.

Speaking further, Uba advised the Corps Members to use the opportunity of the Orientation Course to create inter-tribal relationship that will further promote national unity and integration.

She urged them to participate actively in all camp activities which have been packaged for their overall development.

“Be of good conduct, be diligent and avoid cutting corners. You must accord high priority to discipline throughout the service year and ensure you make up your minds to do things right.

Shun cultism, cybercrimes, drug addiction and other social vices that may cut short your life”, she added.

The Acting Director General informed the Corps Members that all services in NYSC are free, while she advised them to beware of scammers that may want to defraud them through posting, redeployment and other free services of the Scheme.

She implored them to embrace NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme that has empowered several ex-Corps Members towards self-reliance.

Uba said the proposed NYSC Trust Fund would make more Corps Members business owners, through the provision of start-up capitals that would be made available to deserving ones as they exit service.

“Try to identify, harness and develop the potentials that can make you self-reliant though vocational skills”, she said.

She further advised the Corps Members to serve their fatherland with dedication, commitment and humility.

The Acting DG counseled them to add positive values to their host communities by executing projects that would improve their living standard.

The NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator, Alhaji Mohammad Nakamba, while presenting his camp report to the Acting Director General disclosed that a total of 639 Corps Members comprising 221 males and 418 females were registered in camp.

He added that since their arrival in camp, the Corps Members have been in high spirits and actively participating in all camp activities.

He added that the camp has been complying with all the COVID-19 safety protocols as stipulated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.