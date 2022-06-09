Avoid Divisive Campaigns, Jonathan Urges Tinubu, Atiku

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former vice president Atiku Abubakar respectively, to avoid divisive campaigns in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the avoidance of such will ensure that Nigeria wins at the end of the election.

Jonathan made this known in a statement shared on his official Facebook page.

Mentioning the names of the candidates, he said, “I congratulate the winners of the various primaries across the political spectrum, particularly Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has won the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the flagbearers of other parties that have also concluded their primaries.

“Your emergence as the flagbearers of your parties after submitting yourselves to rigorous selection and election processes demonstrates your belief and interest in the progress of our nation.”

On the advice for candidates, he said, “As you progress towards the electioneering campaigns, it is important that the issues confronting the country and credible solutions take centre stage.

“I urge you to conduct your campaigns in a manner devoid of acrimony, divisiveness and treachery so that at the end of the day Nigeria will win, democracy will triumph and humanity will be better for it.

“As I have always said, no ambition is worth the life of another. As candidates, you must eschew violence and acts that will encourage any form of bloodletting or exacerbate the national fault lines.”