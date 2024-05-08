Authorities Conduct Flood Risk Assessment Ahead of Rainy Season in Kaduna

Officials from the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) North West Zonal Office, the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), and various other key stakeholders have initiated a monitoring and evaluation exercise across flood-prone areas in Kaduna Metropolis. This proactive measure aims to refine the city’s flood response strategies in anticipation of the upcoming rainy season.

The two-day assessment, which encompasses both the northern and southern parts of the Kaduna metropolis, started on Tuesday and will conclude on Wednesday. The targeted areas are known for their vulnerability to flooding, and the exercise is crucial for updating the draft resolution of the Kaduna Metropolitan Flood Response Plan.

Participants in this critical initiative include representatives from the Nigeria Red Cross, the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), and several media organizations. Their involvement underscores a collaborative effort to tackle the flood risks more comprehensively.

The urgency of the assessment has been heightened by recent forecasts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NIRSA). Their 2024 flood outlook indicates that various regions across Nigeria, including parts of Kaduna, are likely to experience significant flooding during the rainy season.

This preemptive move by Kaduna authorities is designed to enhance preparedness and response capabilities, aiming to mitigate the impact of potential flooding on vulnerable communities.