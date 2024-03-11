Australia Appoints Bola Oyetunji as Auditor-General of New South Wales

Mr Bola Oyetunji has been appointed as the Auditor-General of the New South Wales, Australia.

Reacting, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) described the appointment as well- deserved and commendable.

In a Congratulatory message, the NIDCOM boss said the news of Oyetunji as the newest Auditor-General in New South Wales, Australia, was heart-warming.

The appointment is a confirmation of the resilience and competence of Nigerians living abroad thus making the country proud of them.

Dabiri-Erewa used the opportunity to advice Oyetunji on the need to use his new position to inspire the younger generation, especially Nigerians, that anything is possible to achieve through honesty, integrity, passion and hardwork.

While congratulating Oyetunji on his new assignment, she implored him to be a good ambassador of Nigeria in the discharge of his duties.

Oyetunji, who whose appointment was announced on Sunday March 10, 2024, will be sworn-in in April when the current

Auditor-General Margaret Crawford concludes her eight- year term.