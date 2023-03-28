Attacks On Igbo In Lagos Persist – Kanu’s Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said attacks on Igbo people in Lagos still persists.

The lawyer also lamented that the alleged mastermind, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, was still walking free.

In a statement in Tuesday, Ejiofor called on a the Lagos State Government to intervene and put a stop to the actions of non-state actors.

He said, “I was awoken in the middle of the night by a distress call from my kinsman on the secret lynching of Igbos in the Ojo axis of Lagos state still ongoing. My kinsman, who narrowly escaped being lynched by the attackers, was gasping for breath during his distress telephone call.

“It was reasonably expected that by now, the government of Lagos state would have called these charlatan non-state actors to order. Unfortunately, it is appalling that the chief mastermind of this ethnic baiting in the person of MC Olumo, is still seen walking on the streets of Lagos state, a free person, while innocent persons are being daily paraded by the Lagos state police command.

“Bizarrely, today, all known activists and renowned human rights lawyers in Lagos state have suddenly gone mute, except for insignificant few. This is totally disappointing and sad that the lives of some group of persons no longer matter in an enforced contraption, and all government actors and agencies go about their normal businesses.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Lagos state government’s intervention to immediately quench this fire that the non-state actors ignited before, during and after their shambolic elections, before it degenerates into a sorry state. We can no longer sit and watch our illustrious sons and daughters’ being lynched and their properties/hard labour over the years being destroyed and/or taken over by soulless criminals.

“We demand that the senseless killings, and profiling of Igbos in Lagos state must stop NOW!!!

“Let wise counsel prevail and it must prevail NOW!!!”