Attackers of NLC President Ajaero Arrested, Says Ribadu

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has said it is concerned by the declaration of a nationwide strike by the leadership of the Organized Labour led by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The NSA, led by Nuhu Ribadu, also stated that it is particularly worried about the implications of the strike action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and its potential impact on economic security and other strategic national interests.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Strategic Communications in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa.

The statement continued, ““As attested by the NLC leadership, the NSA immediately intervened on learning about the travails of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joseph Ajero who was assaulted in Owerri, Imo State.

“The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

“The Federal Government will never condone such an act.

“As a fallout of the incident relevant authorities were directed to conduct thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits. Available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

“The Federal Government, through the Office of the NSA, therefore, appeals to the labour leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the dialogue process underway to be exhausted”.