News

Attack On Hausa Community In Imo Barbaric – Shehu Sani

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
39
Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has condemned the attack on the Hausa community in Imo State.

He said the attack on the community in Oroge, Owerri West LG was barbaric.

Shehu, in a tweet, urged the government and security operatives to bring the perpetrators to book.

He wrote, “The attacks and killings on Hausa community in Oroge,Owerri West Lg Imo state is condemnable.

“There is no justification for these barbaric and senseless acts of cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens.

“The Imo state Government & security agencies must bring the culprits to book.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
39

Related Articles

State House Management To Boost Nature Conservation

56 mins ago

NDLEA Intercepts Indonesia-bound Meth, Arrests Pastor With Meth

57 mins ago

PHOTOS: Gov Emmanuel Attends Wedding Of Finance Commissioner’s Daughter

9 hours ago

PHOTOS: Former IGP Tafa Balogun Buried In Osun

9 hours ago