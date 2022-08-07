Attack On Hausa Community In Imo Barbaric – Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has condemned the attack on the Hausa community in Imo State.

He said the attack on the community in Oroge, Owerri West LG was barbaric.

Shehu, in a tweet, urged the government and security operatives to bring the perpetrators to book.

He wrote, “The attacks and killings on Hausa community in Oroge,Owerri West Lg Imo state is condemnable.

“There is no justification for these barbaric and senseless acts of cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens.

“The Imo state Government & security agencies must bring the culprits to book.