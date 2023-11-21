Attack on Firefighters: Court Grant Bail to Accused

Magistrate A. A. Adesanya of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Bolade, Oshodi, has granted bail to Waheed Balogun (40), who was arraigned for allegedly attacking a firefighter while carrying out official duties. The judge announced that the accused is allowed release upon the payment of ₦200,000:00, among other conditions, and adjourned the hearing to December 19, 2023, providing time for all involved parties to address their respective matters.

Waheed Balogun’s case stems from an incident in October at 167 Egbe Road, Cele Egbe, Ikotun, Lagos, where he allegedly assaulted a firefighter. Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), highlighted the severity of the attack, which is one of 12 assaults against LSFRS operatives recorded in 2023.

Following the adjournment, Director Adeseye expressed the LSFRS’s commitment to pursuing legal proceedings against Balogun, underscoring the agency’s dedication to securing justice and setting a precedent that discourages similar actions in the future.

In his defense, Balogun contended that he attacked the firefighter due to obstruction of his tricycle/motorcycle park operations by a fire truck. The unfolding legal process will delve into the details of the incident, with the court scheduled to reconvene in December to further assess the matter. The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by emergency responders and the efforts being made to ensure their protection and the pursuit of justice in the face of such incidents.