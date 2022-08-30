Attack On Fayose’s Brother Not Reported – Osun Police

The Osun State Police Command has said the reported attack on Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of Ekiti State ex-governor, Ayo Fayose, was not reported to the police.

Fayose had claimed that he was attacked in Gbogan in Osun but it has been discovered that Gbogan was in Osun State.

Reacting during a chat with Punch, The Spokesperson for the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, said no report was made in the state regarding the alleged attack.

Opalola said, “The Facebook is not a police complaint/report station. If we want more inquiries from him about the incident, there are lots of questions that we will want to ask him (Fayose) that can’t be asked on Facebook.

“But notwithstanding, we shall work on the matter to know what really happened and know what to do about it.

“Meanwhile, the police in Osun under the leadership of CP Olawale Olokode, would not relent in their efforts to ensure that the citizens of Osun are safe and their property secured.”