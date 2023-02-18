Atsu Paid My School Fees Till I Graduated – Comedian Craze Clown

Comedian Emmanuel Iwueke, aka Craze Clown, has revealed that the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, paid his school fees until he graduated from school when he lost his father.

The comedian made this known while mourning the death of the footballer via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said that Atsu had been his supporter since 2015 saying, “Christian has been supporting me from way back 2015. When I lost my dad, he reached out and offered to pay my fees til I graduated and he did. you’ve been a great friend of mine Chris and I will surely miss you. I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother”

The remains of Atsu were found under the rubble after a devastating 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey.