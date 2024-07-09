Atiku’s Supporters Want Media War Between North, South – Tinubu’s Aide

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, has said supporters of former vice president Atiku Abubakar are trying to create a media war between north and south.

This was as he urged supporters of President Tinubu to be weary of Atiku’s supporters, adding that they are not the spokesmen for the north as they might want to make themselves appear.

Dada made this known in an opinion piece, titled, ‘Government Media Aides and Information Warfare.’

He said, “This is a warfare that requires a lot of volunteers. It’s a marathon, and we must all partake in that if we believe in Mr. President and his government. Volunteering to help spread the truth doesn’t mean you can’t criticise the government. These are two different jobs and can go on simultaneously.

“Also, it is necessary to point out that there is a well-oiled media campaign by Atiku Abubakar’s supporters to instigate a media war between northerners and southerners. They present themselves as spokespersons of the North and make generalising statements not rooted in facts but bigotry. Supporters of the President, especially in the South, must be wary of these people and resist the bait to mistake them for the North and launch verbal missiles against the entire North. This is what they expect to achieve, but patriotic Nigerians should see their antics and treat them squarely as Atiku Abubakar foot soldiers out to heat up the polity.

“Let’s join hands and win this information warfare!”