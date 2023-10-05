Atiku’s Loss to Tinubu Most Painful – Presidential Aide

Presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, has said the loss by former vice president Atiku Abubakar to President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election is the most painful the Peoples Democratic Party candidate ever experienced.

According to Olusegun, the loss is worse than what Atiku suffered when he was beaten by the late MKO Abiola during the 1992 presidential primary election of the Social Democratic Party.

Olusegun said this following a World Press Conference delivered by Atiku on the academic records of Tinubu which he obtained from Chicago State University through a US court order.

Reacting, Olusegun said in a post on X, “Instead of the man to declare his decision to contest the 2027 PDP primaries, he is trying to game his supporters with lullabies.

In another post, he said, “This is the most painful loss the man has felt since he started contesting for the presidency since 1992 when MKO beat him silly at the SDP primaries.”