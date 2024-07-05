Atiku’s Aide Tackles Umahi on Road Construction With Concrete

Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has tackled the Minister of Works, David Umahi, on the use of concrete for road construction.

While leading a delegation of federal lawmakers and top government officials on a tour of a plant of KAMSTEEL Integrated Company Ltd in Jimba-Oja, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, on Thursday, Umahi made a case for the use of concrete in road constructions henceforth.

“If you think of all the roads we are constructing in Nigeria, we are moving from asphalt to concrete for over 70 per cent of our roads. In fact, all the roads we are designing now are being designed on concrete,” he said.

Reacting, Ibe reminded the minister that the runway of the Chuba Okadigbo Airport in Ebonyi State which he constructed with concrete when he governed the state is now being upgraded to asphalt.

He shared on X, “Minister Umahi says Nigerian roads are now designed on concrete. But the minister needs to be reminded that the runway of Chuda Okadigbo Airport Abakaliki, which he built on concrete, is being upgraded to asphalt by his predecessor at a cost of N13.7bn!”