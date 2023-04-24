Atiku’s Aide Demands Publication Of Keyamo’s Asset Declaration

The Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has called on the National Assembly to immediately publish a report of its investigation on the N52bn Special Works Programme executed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Shaibu made the demand against the backdrop of the revelation that the minister bought a house in the United States of America at a cost of over $300,000.

In 2021, the Federal Government approved the sum of N52bn for the hiring of 774,000 Nigerians across the 774 Local Government Areas for a period of three months under the Special Works Programme. The programme was aimed at ameliorating the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the beneficiaries were hired to take on menial jobs, including clearing of drainages, sweeping of markets, cutting grass and other community services.

However, the National Assembly noted that many of the beneficiaries of the funds did not get anything, while others who got did not do any job, and they promised to launch an investigation into the matter.

Keyamo had specifically orchestrated the sacking of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Nasiru Argungu, insisting that he was in charge of the N52bn project, which the National Assembly described as a flop.

Phrank Shaibu stated that “with his open confession that he has acquired houses in the United States of America, I hereby call on the National Assembly to publish its report on the failed project. I also call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to immediately probe the finances of Festus Keyamo, who only became a Senior Advocate two years before becoming a minister.”

According to Shaibu, Keyamo failed as a minister and grew wealthier through his so-called real estate business. He, therefore, called for an immediate investigation into Keyamo’s finances. In his defense, the minister had said that before his appointment, he wrote to the relevant government agencies, informing them of the closure of his foreign accounts and the repatriation of his funds to the country since Nigerian law does not allow public officials to operate foreign bank accounts.

However, Shaibu dared Keyamo to publish his asset declaration form as submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau in 2019. “Keyamo has one month left on his tenure as minister, which means he will need to declare his assets before the CCB next month. Let him make public his asset declaration forms, before and after office, to prove to Nigerians that he did not steal,” he said.