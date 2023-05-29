Atiku’s Aide Bwala Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima Amid Political Differences

A Display of Sportsmanship and Unity

Daniel Bwala, a prominent aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has gone against political conventions by extending his warm congratulations to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their inauguration today.

Despite Atiku’s loss to Tinubu in the fiercely contested February 25 presidential election, Bwala’s display of sportsmanship and unity serves as a testament to the spirit of democracy.

Embracing the Responsibility of Leadership

In a tweet that has since garnered widespread attention, Bwala expressed his genuine well-wishes to the newly sworn-in President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

He acknowledged their commitment to upholding the constitution and leading the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bwala’s message emphasized his hope that both leaders would govern the nation with wisdom, courage, honesty, sincerity, and integrity.

He wrote, “May I congratulate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima for taking the oath of office and allegiance as the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of NIgeria to defend the constitution and administer the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I pray that God almighty give you both the wisdom and courage to govern this great nation with honesty, sincerity and integrity. My best wishes politics aside.”

Putting Politics Aside for the Greater Good

Bwala’s congratulatory message transcends the boundaries of political affiliations, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the greater good of the nation.

By setting aside his own political interests and recognizing the mandate of the newly elected leaders, Bwala exemplifies the unity that is essential for progress and national development.