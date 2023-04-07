Atiku’s Aide Advises Tinubu On How To Treat Igbo

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said President-elect Bola Tinubu must unite Nigeria if sworn-in.

He also cautioned against vilifying the Igbo ethnic because of the actions of some of them on social media.

Bwala said: “I personally believe the Igbo man believes in the Nigerian project and lives it in his life and economy.

“They must never be profiled and maltreated because of the conduct of few on social media.

“When and if Tinubu gets sworn in on May 29, his first task would be to unite a fragmented country and people who do not have confidence and trust in him because he rigged the election. That task is more than everything he has in his manifesto.”