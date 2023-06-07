Atiku Would Be President If Obi Didn’t Play Judas – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said Atiku Abubakar is not President today because Peter Obi of the Labour Party played Judas in the just concluded presidential election.

Obi ran against Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress who defeated both of them to emerge President.

On why Tinubu won the election, Omokri wrote on Twitter, “If Peter Obi had not overreached himself and played Judas, by now, Waziri Atiku Abubakar would be President. Peter would have been vice president, while Tinubu would have come a distant second.

“Even with rigging, it was not Tinubu that defeated Waziri Atiku. It was Peter Obi. For him and Labour Party, going to court is flogging a dead horse. Even Judas did the same. He tried to return the 30 pieces of silver to the chief priests, but the deed had been done, If Peter Obi likes, let him condemn the patriotic act of President Bola Tinubu to retain fuel subsidy removal. It won’t change the fact that Yes Daddy has been rendered politically impotent in Nigeria.”