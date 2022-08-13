Atiku Won’t Allow Wike Pull Fown PDP, Says Melaye

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, won’t allow Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to pull down the party.

He said the disagreement between both men was minor, adding that the media was just escalating it.

Melaye said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday.

He said: “Democracy is noisy and at times disagreement; but that disagreement doesn’t mean that now we are going to pull down the roof. Governor Wike will not pull down the roof of PDP; he will not do that.

“Atiku Abubakar will not allow anybody; not even Wike to pull down the roof of the PDP. I am telling you that PDP is one big reliable family. These distractions are minor things.

“Governor Wike has his misgivings and he is entitled to it. He is complaining about one or two things and he is entitled to it. I am not going to get into details of what he’s complaining about, but he is aggrieved with one or two issues.

“And as I said, there has been communication between Governor Wike and Atiku Abubakar. And it has not stopped at that; they are still talking. People are over-escalating the situation. It’s normal.”