Atiku Wins Gombe, Tinubu Comes Distant Second

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has been declared winner of the presidential election in Gombe State after winning all 12 local government areas of the state.

According to the Gombe State Collation Officer, Professor Maimuna Waziri, Vice Chancellor (VC) Federal University Gashua, Atiku polled the highest votes of 319,123.

In second place is the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, polled 26,160 votes, while that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 10,520 votes.

During the announcement of the results, Professor Maimuna said total Registered voters in the State stood at 1,549,243 while accredited Voters were 542,997.

She also explained that the total votes cast stood at 533,778, while the total valid votes stood at 510,043. The rejected votes during the election was 23,735.