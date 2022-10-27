Atiku Will Fulanise Nigeria, Install Emirs In South – Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Faose, has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will Fulanise southern Nigeria if elected president.

In a post on Facebook, Fayose alleged that Atiku will also install Emirs in Fulani areas he will create in the south.

“Atiku will force Fulani settlement in all LGAs of Southern Nigeria. Install Fulani Emirs!” Fayose wrote.

He said this amid opposition to Atiku’s presidential ambition, with many saying a northerner, which he is, shouldn’t be looking to replace the current northern president.

Current President Muhammadu Buhari is of Fulani extraction and has been overtime accused of trying to Fulanise the country.