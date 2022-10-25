Atiku Will Cause Nigeria’s Break Up, Not Tinubu – Keyamo Replies Obaseki

The Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has fired t the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, for saying Nigeria will break up Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes president.

Obaseki made the statement on Monday while inaugurating the Peoples Democratic Party campaign council in his state.

The Governor cited the fact that Nigeria’s debt will soon hit N600trn under the APC m’s watch.

Reacting, Keyamo stated that Nigeria can only break up if the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, becomes president.

He reminded Obaseki of how Atiku stated fhat his northern people don’t need a president from the South.

Keyamo tweeted, “Your Excellency, I disagree. Your candidate that already asked Northerners not to vote for Yoruba or Igbo candidates and that has been promising both South-South and South East Presidency in 2027 or 2031 in a chameleonic way is the very person that wants to break up Nigeria. Chikena.”