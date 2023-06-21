Atiku, Wike Missing At PDP Reconciliation Meeting

Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa, and members of the Integrity group, spearheaded by former governor Nyesom Wike, were conspicuously absent from a pivotal meeting of the National Working Committee’s select committee at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting, convened by PDP’s National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, aimed to alleviate tensions and initiate a reconciliation process within the party following the recent election.

Bature emphasized the collective contribution of party members to the outcome of the 2023 general elections and urged them to exercise caution when assigning blame to others. He reiterated that the party would refrain from assigning blame, issuing suspensions or expulsions, or accusing anyone of engaging in activities that were either pro- or anti-party during the election.

Umar Damagun, the acting National Chairman of the party, emphasized that the meeting was part of the National Working Committee’s ongoing consultations with crucial stakeholders. The objective was to chart a path forward for the party in the aftermath of the election.

Damagun highlighted that the gathering provided an opportunity to assess the outcomes of the recent general elections and exchange ideas on strengthening the party to face upcoming challenges. The meeting was a continuation of prior consultations with the National Ex Officio members, state Chairmen, select Board of Trustees, and National Assembly members.

This reconciliation meeting marks another attempt by the PDP to unify its members following the divisions that emerged during the 2023 general elections. In early June, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde called on party stakeholders to set aside their differences and prioritize the unity of the party, emphasizing the need to commence the healing process.